UPDATE 3-Olympics-McDonald's ends Olympics sponsorship deal early
BERLIN June 16 U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's Corp has ended its 41-year-long Olympic Games sponsorship deal three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.
March 22 Detour Gold Corp
* Detour Gold reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.03
* Q4 loss per share $0.08
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly gold production of 143,512 ounces
* Says company plans to arrange up to $450 million in financing in 2017 to ensure its future liquidity needs are well managed
* Qtrly revenues of $176.6 million versus $145.7 million
* Detour gold corp - co is in discussions with its mobile fleet equipment vendor to assess availability of obtaining a debt facility of up to $100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN June 16 U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's Corp has ended its 41-year-long Olympic Games sponsorship deal three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 Short sellers who had targeted Whole Foods Market Inc's shares saw their year-to-date losses more than double after the company's shares jumped on Friday on news that Amazon.com Inc would buy the grocer, data from financial analytics firm S3 Partners showed.
* Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC, citing source Source text: http://cnb.cx/2rE5W3v