April 27 Detour Gold Corp:

* DETOUR GOLD REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* Q1 REVENUE $163.7 MILLION

* DETOUR GOLD CORP - QTRLY GOLD PRODUCTION OF 131,418 OUNCES

* DETOUR GOLD CORP - QTRLY TOTAL CASH COSTS OF $788 PER OUNCE SOLD AND AISC OF $1,118 PER OUNCE SOLD

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.02, REVENUE VIEW $164.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY AVERAGE MILL THROUGHPUT OF 58,114 TPD AND MINING RATE OF 242,000 TPD

* DETOUR GOLD CORP - DETOUR GOLD'S GUIDANCE FOR 2017 IS BETWEEN 550,000 AND 600,000 OUNCES OF GOLD

* DETOUR GOLD CORP - PROJECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2017 REMAIN AS PREVIOUSLY STATED AT APPROXIMATELY $160 TO $180 MILLION

* DETOUR GOLD CORP - SEES FY TOTAL CASH COSTS OF $690 TO $750 PER OUNCE SOLD

* DETOUR GOLD CORP - ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $1,025 AND $1,125 PER OUNCE SOLD FOR FY

* "MINING RATES ARE EXPECTED TO COMMENCE TRENDING HIGHER STARTING IN Q2"

* DETOUR GOLD - IN PROCESS OF ARRANGING UP TO $500 MILLION IN BANK DEBT WHICH WILL BE USED TO REPAY OUTSTANDING CONVERTIBLE NOTES OF CURRENTLY $338 MILLION

* DETOUR GOLD - IN PROCESS OF ARRANGING UP TO $500 MILLION IN BANK DEBT WHICH WILL ALSO REPLACE COMPANY'S SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY OF CDN$135 MILLION