March 22 Deutsche Balaton AG:

* FY income from financial investments of about 3.7 million euros ($3.99 million), previous year 2.9 million euros

* Prelim FY net loss of approx. 1.5 million euros (previous year net profit of around 10.2 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9266 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)