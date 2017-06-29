Fitch Assigns Deutsche Bank AG's London Branch 'A-' IDR; Outlook Negative
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Deutsche Bank
AG's London
Branch (DB London) 'A-'/'F1' Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs),
reflecting its branch status as part of the incorporated legal
entity Deutsche
Bank AG (A-/Negative/F1). The Outlook on DB London's Long-Term
IDR is Negative.
Fitch has also assigned DB London a Derivative Counterparty
Rating of 'A(dcr)'
and long-and short-term deposit ratings of '