BRIEF-Bell Partners closes $600 million Apartment Fund Vi
* Closes $600 million Apartment Fund Vi Source text for Eikon:
May 12 DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG
* DIVESTS INTEREST IN FORMEL D
* POSITIVE VALUE CONTRIBUTION TO DBAG’S NET INCOME IN THIRD QUARTER OF 2016/2017
* CONCLUSION OF A SUCCESSFUL FAMILY SUCCESSION ARRANGEMENT THROUGH MBO
* PARTIES TO THE CONTRACT HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE THE PURCHASE PRICE Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2r8ZIJW] Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Closes $600 million Apartment Fund Vi Source text for Eikon:
BERLIN, June 19 German prosecutors have asked for far-right politician Frauke Petry's parliamentary immunity to be lifted in a case relating to allegations that she lied to election officials about her Alternative for Germany (AfD) party's finances.
* Seeks members' nod for borrowings/raising funds via issue of debt instruments worth upto 40 billion rupees