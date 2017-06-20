June 20 DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG:

* INVESTS IN DUAGON AG, A PROVIDER OF NETWORK COMPONENTS FOR DATA COMMUNICATION IN RAIL VEHICLES BASED IN THE SWISS DIETIKON REGION‍​

* PURCHASE CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN JULY. THE PARTIES AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE THE PURCHASE PRICE

* IN A FIRST STEP, THE DBAG-MANAGED DBAG FUND VII WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF THE SHARES IN DUAGON IN A MANAGEMENT BUYOUT

* IN A SECOND STEP, DUAGON’S MANAGEMENT WILL CO-INVEST

* DBAG WILL SPEND UP TO 14 MILLION EUROS FROM ITS BALANCE SHEET FOR ITS CO-INVESTMENT AND WILL HOLD AN INTEREST OF UP TO 22 PERCENT IN DUAGON Source text - bit.ly/2tHWZaL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)