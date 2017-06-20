UPDATE 2-Mozambique debt audit says $500 million in loans unaccounted for
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
June 20 DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG:
* INVESTS IN DUAGON AG, A PROVIDER OF NETWORK COMPONENTS FOR DATA COMMUNICATION IN RAIL VEHICLES BASED IN THE SWISS DIETIKON REGION
* PURCHASE CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN JULY. THE PARTIES AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE THE PURCHASE PRICE
* IN A FIRST STEP, THE DBAG-MANAGED DBAG FUND VII WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF THE SHARES IN DUAGON IN A MANAGEMENT BUYOUT
* IN A SECOND STEP, DUAGON’S MANAGEMENT WILL CO-INVEST
* DBAG WILL SPEND UP TO 14 MILLION EUROS FROM ITS BALANCE SHEET FOR ITS CO-INVESTMENT AND WILL HOLD AN INTEREST OF UP TO 22 PERCENT IN DUAGON Source text - bit.ly/2tHWZaL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
SAO PAULO, June 24 Verde Asset Management SA, which oversees Brazil's largest hedge fund, sees a potential for strong returns from local inflation-linked debt of shorter maturities as interest rates possibly decline further.
* Fellow Arabs incensed over Qatar's support for Islamists (Adds quotes on Turkey and background)