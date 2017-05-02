May 2 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG:

* Uplift in forecast for 2016/2017 net income

* Will presumably complete FY 2016/2017 posting net income which will significantly exceed, meaning by more than 20 percent, that of preceding year determined on a comparable basis, which had amounted to 46.3 million euros ($50.51 million)

* Basis for forecast uplift is preliminary net income after half-yearly period. It will reach approximately 44 million euros

* Sees net income for 2016/2017 of at least some 56 million euros