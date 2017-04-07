April 7 Deutsche Effecten und Wechsel Beteiligungsgesellschaft AG:

* Impairment test of the investment portfolio as part of 2016 annual statements audit as well as value adjustments announced in Sept. and Oct. 2016 resulted in a further write-down of 2.2 million euros ($2.33 million)

* Annual loss for the year 2016 will increase to 16.6 million euros according to preliminary figures