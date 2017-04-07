BRIEF-Orey Antunes FY net result swings to loss of 12.8 mln euros
* SAID EARLY ON FRIDAY FY NET LOSS 12.8 MILLION EUROS VS PROFIT 3.0 MILLION EUROS YR AGO
April 7 Deutsche Effecten und Wechsel Beteiligungsgesellschaft AG:
* Impairment test of the investment portfolio as part of 2016 annual statements audit as well as value adjustments announced in Sept. and Oct. 2016 resulted in a further write-down of 2.2 million euros ($2.33 million)
* Annual loss for the year 2016 will increase to 16.6 million euros according to preliminary figures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9422 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Australian government takeovers panel accept undertakings from keybridge capital & aurora funds management regarding applications seeking review of initial panel's decision
SHANGHAI, June 16 China must resist "erroneous" ideas such as privatisation and strengthen the role of the Communist Party in publicly owned firms, the head of the country's state asset regulator said in remarks published on Friday.