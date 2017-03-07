BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces pricing of $198 mln multifamily small balance loan securitization
* Announces pricing of $198 million multifamily small balance loan securitization
March 7 Deutsche Euroshop AG:
* Signs a purchase agreement for a shopping center in the Czech Republic and approves a capital increase excluding subscription rights of up to 4.7 million new shares
* Olympia Center has approximately 85,000 sqm of leasable space, more than 200 tenants and an occupancy rate of around 98.5%.
* Total investment volume of around 382 million euros ($404.08 million) will be funded by assuming existing loans and taking out new ones, and with cash from a capital increase
* Acquisition is planned to be completed during first half of 2017 and will have a positive impact on funds from operations (FFO)
* Price for offered shares is expected to be determined by no later than March 8, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9454 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Signs contract with Empire State Development Corporation (ESD)and developers Related Companies and Vornado Realty Trust to convert farley post office building into transport hub in NYC, USA.
June 16 U.S. fashion retailer J. Crew Group Inc has won the support of more than 50 percent of its term loan holders for a deal to trim its $2.1 billion debt load and push back deadlines to repay some of it by two years, the company said on Friday.