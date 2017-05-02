May 2 Deutsche Konsum Reit AG:

* Acquires well established 'Neiße-Center' in Guben

* Deutsche Konsum Reit-AG has acquired Neiße-Center in Guben for a purchase price of 7.0 million euros ($7.64 million)