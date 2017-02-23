UPDATE 1-Russian c.bank trims key rate to 9 pct, pledges more cuts
MOSCOW, June 16 The Russian central bank cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points on Friday, pledging more monetary policy easing this year amid a better economic outlook.
Feb 23 Deutsche Konsum REIT AG:
* Capital increase of Deutsche Konsum Reit-AG completely placed
* Company will therefore receive gross amount of 39,552,897.00 euros ($41.74 million) from capital increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9477 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MOSCOW, June 16 The Russian central bank cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points on Friday, pledging more monetary policy easing this year amid a better economic outlook.
* Memory Technologies, LLC, a unit of co, and Western Digital Corporation have entered into a settlement and patent license agreement
* Jan-May aggregate premiums income derived from PICC Health Insurance Company RMB18,063million