Oil keeps a lid on European shares, Imagination Tech soars
LONDON, June 22 European shares were in store for another weak session on Thursday pegged back by the slide in commodities-related sectors on the back of depressed oil prices.
June 12 DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG:
* SAYS MAY PASSENGER TRAFFIC IN TERMS OF REVENUE SEAT KILOMETRES UP 16.2 PERCENT
* SAYS MAY LOAD FACTOR UP 2.7 PERCENT POINTS TO 79.0 PERCENT
* SAYS MAY CARGO DEMAND IN REVENUE TONNE-KILOMETRES UP 7.2 PERCENT
* SAYS MAY PRICING ENVIRONMENT POSITIVE (EXCLUDING. CURRENCY) Source text - bit.ly/2r9ZiTd Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, June 22 The Swiss government proposed on Thursday cutting the maximum fee that hydropower utilities pay mountainous cantons for water use to 80 Swiss francs ($82.32) per gross kilowatt usage from 110 francs now for a transition period from 2020 to 2022.
* DGAP-NEWS: MUTARES GROUP: STS ACQUIRES BRAZILIAN PLANT OF AUTONEUM