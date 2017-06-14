June 14 DEUTSCHE POST AG:

* DEUTSCHE POST UNIT STREETSCOOTER GMBH AND FORD-WERKE GMBH ARE ENTERING A PARTNERSHIP FOR THE MANUFACTURING OF BATTERY-ELECTRIC DELIVERY VEHICLES‍​

* START OF PRODUCTION IS SCHEDULED FOR JULY 2017

* BEFORE THE END OF 2018 AT LEAST 2,500 VEHICLES WILL SUPPORT THE URBAN DELIVERY TRAFFIC OF DEUTSCHE POST DHL GROUP