March 2 Deutsche Rohstoff AG:

* Almonty Industries has announced today that it entered into a fixed price contract for majority of production at its Los Santos mine in Spain

* Net price to be received under the contract is $192.50 per MTU of contained tungsten, equating to an effective APT price of $240 per MTU, which is 20 percent above current spot price