* CEO says including expected cash expenditure for this year
we will have invested over $40 billion in the past 5 years in
t-mobile us
* CEO says T-Mobile US growth prospects set bar
extremely high for pursuing any strategic alternative to
independent course
* CEO says very likely that discussions will get underway
concerning various potential strategic combinations of
businesses in our industry, including T-Mobile US
* CEO says sees several advantages to consolidation and
convergence in U.S., openening up range of potential synergies,
economies of scale
* CEO says strong position of T-mobile US gives
time and space to evaluate all options to build value for
shareholders
* CEO says will not comment on any speculation, neither
today nor in the future about t-mobile us
