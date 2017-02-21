Feb 21 Deutsche Wohnen

* Successfully places eur 800 million new convertible bonds and cash capital increase with gross proceeds of c. Eur 545 million

* New convertible bonds initially convertible into about 16.5 million new or existing ordinary no-par value bearer shares of co

* New convertible bonds issued at 100 % of nominal value, with a 0.325 % coupon; initial conversion price amounts to eur 48.5775

* Also increased its registered share capital by about 5.1 %, from eur 337,480,450 to eur 354,654,560 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: