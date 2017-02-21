Former Oracle board member dogged by links to China-backed chip deal
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, June 15 As the ultimate corporate insiders, board members are presented with plenty of opportunities to cash in on their sector knowledge and connections.
Feb 21 Deutsche Wohnen AG
* Deutsche Wohnen AG to (i) issue new convertible bonds, (ii) solicit offers from investors to sell to deutsche wohnen ag outstanding convertible bonds and (iii) to launch cash capital increase
* Launches issue of eur 800 million convertible bonds maturing in July 2024, to sell to Deutsche Wohnen outstanding convertible bonds due November 2020
* Launches a capital increase against cash contribution with intention to generate gross proceeds in amount of approximately EUR 500 million
* Shares from capital increase and shares underlying new convertible bonds amount together to almost 10 percent of registered share capital of company.
* Convertible bonds are convertible into newly issued or existing deutsche wohnen bearer shares with no par value or can be repaid in cash
* New convertible bonds will be issued at 100 percent of their nominal value with a denomination of eur 100,000 per convertible bond and - unless previously converted, repurchased or redeemed - will be redeemed at par at maturity
* New convertible bonds will be offered with an annual interest rate between 0.20 percent and 0.45 percent and a conversion premium between 48 percent and 58 percent above placement price per deutsche wohnen share in capital increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 15 Some U.S. shale producers claim they can produce oil profitably with prices well below $50 per barrel or even $45 per barrel; the oil market is likely to put those claims to the test.
* Bank tax to cost A$50 million after tax annually: CFO (Adds more CEO comments, financial impact of tax)