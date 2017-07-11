FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Devon Energy announces record stack well reaching 6,000 BOE per day
#Economy
#Brexit
#Trump
#Syria
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
How Brexit is set to hurt financial systems
The road to Brexit
How Brexit is set to hurt financial systems
One-trillion-tonne iceberg breaks away from Antarctica
Environment
One-trillion-tonne iceberg breaks away from Antarctica
Premier League clubs boast record revenues - Deloitte
Sport
Premier League clubs boast record revenues - Deloitte
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 11, 2017 / 11:03 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Devon Energy announces record stack well reaching 6,000 BOE per day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Devon Energy Corp

* Devon Energy announces record stack well reaching 6,000 BOE per day, provides development update

* ‍Brought online meramec well, commenced production on several high-rate wells in core of over-pressured oil window of stack play in Q2​

* Also brought online 4 additional high-rate meramec wells in core of over-pressured oil window during Q2

* ‍Will spud showboat development project, which includes approximately 25 wells across 4 landing zones, in Q3​

* ‍The additional four wells attained an average 30-day initial production rate of 2,000 BOE per day​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.