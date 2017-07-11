BRIEF-Devon Energy announces record stack well reaching 6,000 BOE per day

July 11 (Reuters) - Devon Energy Corp

* Devon Energy announces record stack well reaching 6,000 BOE per day, provides development update

* ‍Brought online meramec well, commenced production on several high-rate wells in core of over-pressured oil window of stack play in Q2​

* Also brought online 4 additional high-rate meramec wells in core of over-pressured oil window during Q2

* ‍Will spud showboat development project, which includes approximately 25 wells across 4 landing zones, in Q3​

* ‍The additional four wells attained an average 30-day initial production rate of 2,000 BOE per day​