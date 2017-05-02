BRIEF-Wells Fargo Bank increases prime rate to 4.25 percent
* Says increasing its prime rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective tomorrow, June 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 Devon Energy Corp
* Devon Energy reports first-quarter results
* Q1 adjusted core earnings per share $0.41 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly oil production averaged 261,000 barrels per day, a 7 percent increase compared to Q4 of 2016
* Devon Energy- Qtrly total companywide production averaged 563,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day in Q1, a 5 percent increase compared to Q4 of 2016
* Devon Energy Corp - Qtrly total revenues $3,547 million versus $2,126 million
* Devon expects oil production to range from 230,000 to 240,000 barrels per day in Q2
* Devon Energy Corp - Devon expects oil production to range from 230,000 to 240,000 barrels per day for Q2
* Devon Energy Corp- Company's capital and production plan is on track for both first half of 2017 and full year.
* Devon Energy Corp - Qtrly oil, gas and NGL sales $1,309 million versus $825 million
* Devon Energy Corp - Due to efficiency gains, company and its partner brought online more wells in eagle ford than planned in Q1
* Q1 earnings per share $1.07
* Devon Energy Corp sees Q2 capital expenditures $600 million - $ 675 million
* Devon Energy Corp - Low cost structure is expected to further improve on a per-unit basis in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc - effective June 14, co entered statement of work with subsidiary of Qiagen N.V
* Lianluo Smart Ltd - on June 13, 2017, Lianluo Smart Limited entered into a loan agreement with Digital Grid (Hong Kong) Technology Co Limited