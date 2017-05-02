May 2 Devon Energy Corp

* Devon Energy reports first-quarter results

* Q1 adjusted core earnings per share $0.41 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly oil production averaged 261,000 barrels per day, a 7 percent increase compared to Q4 of 2016

* Devon Energy- Qtrly total companywide production averaged 563,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day in Q1, a 5 percent increase compared to Q4 of 2016

* Devon Energy Corp - Qtrly total revenues $3,547 million versus $2,126 million

* Devon expects oil production to range from 230,000 to 240,000 barrels per day in Q2

* Devon Energy Corp- Company's capital and production plan is on track for both first half of 2017 and full year.

* Devon Energy Corp - Qtrly oil, gas and NGL sales $1,309 million versus $825 million

* Devon Energy Corp - Due to efficiency gains, company and its partner brought online more wells in eagle ford than planned in Q1

* Q1 earnings per share $1.07

* Devon Energy Corp sees Q2 capital expenditures $600 million - $ 675 million

* Devon Energy Corp - Low cost structure is expected to further improve on a per-unit basis in second half of 2017