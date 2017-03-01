GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip with tech, energy; dollar hits 2-week highs
* Yields inch up from depressed levels on U.S. data, Fed aftermath (Updates with closing U.S. market levels)
March 1 Devoteam SA:
* FY operating income is 38.0 million euros ($40.2 million) versus 28.4 million euros a year ago
* FY revenue is 555.7 million euros versus 485.3 million euros a year ago
* FY net income group share is 19.8 million euros versus 16.2 million euros a year ago
* A 20 pct increase in dividend at 0.60 euro per share related to the year 2016 will be proposed to next shareholders' meeting on June 16, 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2mLn4SV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9463 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, June 15 California and other states would be barred from setting their own rules governing design and testing of self-driving cars, while federal regulators would be blocked from demanding pre-market approval for autonomous vehicle technology, according to a U.S. House Republican proposal reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.
June 15 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp said the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) was investigating some of its cost accounting and indirect cost charging practices with the government, sending its shares down 12 percent after the bell.