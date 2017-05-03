May 3 Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd

* Recommended final dividend of 3 rupees per share

* March quarter net profit 22.18 billion rupees

* March quarter total income from operations 23.78 billion rupees

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 1.90 billion rupees; total income from operations was 19.60 billion rupees

* Says exceptional items of 19.69 billion rupees for March quarter

* Says to consider issue of NCDs up to INR 200 billion