May 8 Dexcom Inc

* Dexcom announces proposed offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes

* Intends to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022

* Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Dexcom, and interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears

* Notes will mature on May 15, 2022

* Expects to use net proceeds of offering of notes to repay $75 million of borrowings under its existing credit facility