March 6 Dexcom Inc

* Dexcom Inc - on February 28, 2017, co committed to borrow $75 million in principal amount under its existing $200 million revolving credit facility - SEC filing

* Dexcom Inc - borrowed funds were received by Dexcom on March 3, 2017

* Dexcom Inc - term of borrowing is six months and total interest anticipated on borrowing during that period is approximately $1.2 million