BRIEF-Sturm Ruger & Company enters into a ninth amendment to credit agreement
* On June 15, co entered into a ninth amendment to credit agreement with Bank of America, N.A. - SEC filing
May 8 Dexcom Inc
* Prices offering of $350 million of 0.75% convertible senior notes
* Pricing of its offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 0.75% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of dexcom, and will bear interest at a rate of 0.75% per year, payable semi-annually in arrears
* Huntsman Corp says on June 15, co's unit entered into seventeenth amendment to credit agreemen with Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A - sec filing
* EQT says co agreed, subject to approval of shareholders, to increase size of board to 13 directors upon effective time of merger with Rice Energy - SEC filing