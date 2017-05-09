May 8 Dexcom Inc

* Prices offering of $350 million of 0.75% convertible senior notes

* Pricing of its offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 0.75% convertible senior notes due 2022

* Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of dexcom, and will bear interest at a rate of 0.75% per year, payable semi-annually in arrears

