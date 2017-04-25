April 25 DF Deutsche Forfait AG:

* Further write-downs against restructuring portfolio in amount of 3.5 million euros ($3.83 million)

* FY consolidated result of -2.8 million euros in line with previous guidance range of between -2.0 million euros and -3.0 million euros

* Has established a provision of 0.8 million euros through profit/loss to account for now elevated likelihood of having to make compensation payments to insolvency creditors