BRIEF-Guoyuan Securities issues 2017 1st tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 first tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 billion yuan with coupon rate of 4.87 percent
April 25 DF Deutsche Forfait AG:
* Further write-downs against restructuring portfolio in amount of 3.5 million euros ($3.83 million)
* FY consolidated result of -2.8 million euros in line with previous guidance range of between -2.0 million euros and -3.0 million euros
* Has established a provision of 0.8 million euros through profit/loss to account for now elevated likelihood of having to make compensation payments to insolvency creditors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9149 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Foreigners net sellers of cash stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm