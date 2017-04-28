April 28 DF Deutsche Forfait AG:

* Short FY II consolidated net loss of -2.8 million euros (-$3.06 million), compared to a consolidated net income of 34.2 million euros in short fiscal year I 2016

* For financial year 2017 aims at a business volume of approx. 300 million euros and a slightly positive consolidated net income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9164 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)