BRIEF-Home Capital Group Inc update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.12 billion as of June 13 versus $1.12 billion as of June 12
April 28 DF Deutsche Forfait AG:
* Short FY II consolidated net loss of -2.8 million euros (-$3.06 million), compared to a consolidated net income of 34.2 million euros in short fiscal year I 2016
* For financial year 2017 aims at a business volume of approx. 300 million euros and a slightly positive consolidated net income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9164 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.12 billion as of June 13 versus $1.12 billion as of June 12
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Deutsche Bank AG says Deutsche Bank raises prime lending rate to 4.25pct