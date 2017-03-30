March 30 Dfs Furniture Plc -
* Says HY group revenue up 6.8 pct to 379.9 million pounds
* Says HY EBITDA up 4.5 pct to 32.4 million pounds
* Says interim dividend increased 5.7 pct to 3.7 pence
* Says special dividend of 9.5 pence per share declared
* Says recognises furniture retailing in UK faces an
increased risk of a market slowdown in 2017
* Saw in first half some impact on margins from adverse
currency movements, principally weakening of pound against US
dollar
* Says taking actions to mitigate pressures through range
management and supplier negotiations
* Says expect to see further benefits from initiatives
during second half
* Says expectations for revenues and profit before tax over
full year remain unchanged
