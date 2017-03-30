March 30 Dfs Furniture Plc -

* Says HY group revenue up 6.8 pct to 379.9 million pounds

* Says HY EBITDA up 4.5 pct to 32.4 million pounds

* Says interim dividend increased 5.7 pct to 3.7 pence

* Says special dividend of 9.5 pence per share declared

* Says recognises furniture retailing in UK faces an increased risk of a market slowdown in 2017

* Saw in first half some impact on margins from adverse currency movements, principally weakening of pound against US dollar

* Says taking actions to mitigate pressures through range management and supplier negotiations

* Says expect to see further benefits from initiatives during second half

* Says expectations for revenues and profit before tax over full year remain unchanged