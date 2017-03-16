March 16 E.On SE

* DGAP-Adhoc: E.ON SE: Successful capital increase

* Will receive proceeds of about 1.35 billion euros from capital increase

* Has increased its share capital by partial utilisation of its authorized capital by 200.1 million euros to 2.2 billion euros

* Has increased its share capital by issuing 200 million ordinary registered shares with no par value

* As part of transaction, co has agreed to a 6 months lock-up period with respect to any transaction related to its shares