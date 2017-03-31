UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 31 DGSE Companies Inc
* DGSE Companies Inc - files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing
* DGSE Companies - due to complete overhaul of senior management team on Dec 12, 2016, requests additional time to complete presentation of financial statements
* DGSE Companies- additional time requested relates to complete presentation of financial statements,accompanying analysis,10-K for year ending Dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources