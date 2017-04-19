BRIEF-San Marco to sell LA Pinta 06 to a subsidiary of Goldcorp
April 19 DGSE Companies Inc:
* DGSE Companies, Inc. Announces letter of intent to acquire Elemetal Recycling, Llc Assets
* Dgse companies -total estimated cash proceeds to elemetal and recycling from sale and from payment by DGSE of about $3.8 million of obligations is $19.8 million
* Elemetal currently holds an approximately 49 pct interest in DGSE
* DGSE Companies Inc says in addition, DGSE would assume certain accounts payable of recycling
* Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Announces cash tender offers for certain of its outstanding debt securities
* San Marco Resources Inc - deal for US$225,000