* DGSE Companies, Inc. Announces letter of intent to acquire Elemetal Recycling, Llc Assets

* Dgse companies -total estimated cash proceeds to elemetal and recycling from sale and from payment by DGSE of about $3.8 million of obligations is $19.8 million

* Elemetal currently holds an approximately 49 pct interest in DGSE

* DGSE Companies Inc says in addition, DGSE would assume certain accounts payable of recycling