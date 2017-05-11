May 11 DH Corp:
* D+H announces first quarter 2017 earnings
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.42
* Q1 revenue c$397.9 million versus I/B/E/S view c$409.3
million
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.42 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share C$0.03
* DH Corp says adjusted revenues in Q1 decreased 3.8% to
$398.5 million from $414.2 million in prior year period
* Commencing in q1 strategic infrastructure and operations
that aligned with business segments reorganized into three new
units
* Company now has a corporate segment which consists of
corporate overhead costs that are not allocated to operating
segments
* DH Corp -an affiliate of vista equity received a no-action
letter from competition bureau of Canada in respect of proposed
arrangement
* DH Corp says no-action letter stated applicable waiting
periods under competition act (Canada) have expired
* DH Corp says declared a cash dividend of $0.12 cents per
share
