American Airlines says Qatar Airways interested in buying 10 pct stake
June 22 American Airlines Group Inc said on Thursday Qatar Airways had expressed interest in buying a 10 percent stake in the U.S. airline.
June 9 DH Corp:
* D+H plan of arrangement set to close next week with today's receipt of final regulatory approvals
* Parties currently anticipate that transaction will close on or about June 13, 2017
* Clearford announces results of shareholder vote and new strategic acquisition business plan
* Goeasy ltd says as at june 13, 2017, goeasy had 13.4 million common shares issued and outstanding