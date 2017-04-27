April 27 Dhc Software Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 130 percent to 200 percent, or to be 424.1 million yuan to 652.4 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (326.2 million yuan)

* Comments that increased investment income is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cVoec7

