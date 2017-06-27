BRIEF-Fluor signs Memorandum of Understanding with Saudi Arabian Mining Company Ma'aden
* Fluor signs Memorandum of Understanding with Saudi Arabian Mining Company Ma'aden
June 27 DHC Software Co Ltd
* Says it signs strategic agreement with JD.com to cooperate on online medical platform
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sMbLj4
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Fluor signs Memorandum of Understanding with Saudi Arabian Mining Company Ma'aden
June 28 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Linn Energy announces increase in share repurchase authorization to $200 million