CORRECTED-BRIEF-Viacom announces 2 new additions to its Distribution and Business Development group
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
April 26 Dhc Software Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit down 21.2 percent y/y at 899.6 million yuan ($130.56 million)
* Says Q1 net profit up 168.8 percent y/y at 466.8 million yuan
* Says it plans to invest 200 million yuan to set up software unit
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2plpb4f; bit.ly/2oJfZD6; bit.ly/2q5Hclk
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8903 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 15 Slack Technologies Inc, a corporate chatroom startup, has received inquiries about a potential takeover from technology companies, including Amazon.com Inc , Bloomberg reported on Thursday.
WASHINGTON, June 15 A federal appeals court on Thursday declined to issue an emergency order blocking the U.S. Federal Communications Commission from changing its local television ownership rules, which could have blocked Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc from buying assets of Tribune Media Co one of the largest U.S. television station operators.