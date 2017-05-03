BRIEF-Mandalay Resources search efforts continue to be focused on drilling to intersect deepest level of mine
* Mandalay Resources Corporation provides update on flooding at Cerro Bayo Mine
May 3 DHI Group Inc
* Announces plan for strategic divestitures of certain businesses to optimize execution of its tech-focused plan
* DHI group, inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results and intention to divest certain businesses
* Q1 earnings per share $0.03
* Q1 revenue $52.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Plans to divest a number of its online professional communities
* Planned divestitures include: Biospace, Hcareers, Health Ecareers, And Rigzone
* DHI group inc - company expects its year-over-year rate of revenue decline to abate later in 2017
* DHI group- is in process of engaging a financial advisor to evaluate opportunities to conduct value enhancing divestitures of the non-tech businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 14 The price of oil sands synthetic crude strengthened on Wednesday after the majority owner in the Syncrude oil sands project in northern Alberta said maintenance on the facility had been extended.
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment