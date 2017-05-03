May 3 DHI Group Inc

* Announces plan for strategic divestitures of certain businesses to optimize execution of its tech-focused plan

* DHI group, inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results and intention to divest certain businesses

* Q1 earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 revenue $52.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Plans to divest a number of its online professional communities

* Planned divestitures include: Biospace, Hcareers, Health Ecareers, And Rigzone

* DHI group inc - company expects its year-over-year rate of revenue decline to abate later in 2017

* DHI group- is in process of engaging a financial advisor to evaluate opportunities to conduct value enhancing divestitures of the non-tech businesses