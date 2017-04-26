April 26 Dht Holdings Inc
* DHT Holdings Inc announces receipt of unimproved proposal
from Frontline
* DHT Holdings Inc - received a proposal from Frontline to
acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of DHT in a
stock-for-stock transaction
* DHT Holdings Inc - Frontline proposed ratio of 0.8
Frontline shares for each share of DHT, which is same exchange
ratio contained in previous proposal
* DHT Holdings - board to carefully review offer, taking
into account changes to co's fleet, market conditions,other
developments over past two months
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: