March 23 DHT Holdings Inc:

* DHT Holdings Inc Announces acquisition of 11 VLCCsfrom bw group and equity issue at $5.37 per share

* Says expects that BW Group's VLCC fleet will be delivered during Q2 of 2017

* DHT Holdings Inc - BW Group's VLCC fleet has a value of approximately $538 million at prevailing broker valuations

* Says fleet consists of 11 VLCCs, including two newbuildings due for delivery in 2018.

* DHT Holdings Inc - will finance acquisition by issuing approximately $256 million of DHT capital stock, consisting of approximately 32 million shares of DHT common stock

* DHT Holdings Inc - will also pay BW Group $177.36 million in cash and assume approximately $104.16 million in remaining obligations with respect to two newbuildings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: