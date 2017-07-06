BRIEF-Net Element, co entered into common stock purchase agreement with Cobblestone Capital Partners
* Net Element Inc - co entered into a common stock purchase agreement with Cobblestone Capital Partners Llc
July 6 Dht Holdings Inc
* Dht holdings, inc. Announces update to capital structure
* Dht holding -reduced outstanding aggregate principal amount of 4.5% convertible senior notes due 2019 to $105.8 million after repurchasing $12.2 million during q2
* Dht holdings inc says has repurchased a total of $44.2 million of notes at an average price of 94.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Amyris Inc - on June 30, 2017, company issued and sold an amended and restated note in principal amount of $3.0 million to purchaser - sec filing
(Updates prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, July 7 Yields on short-term Brazilian interest rate futures fell on Friday after monthly consumer prices declined for the first time in 11 years, bolstering the case for a sharp rate cut this month. Prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index fell 0.23 percent in June, the sharpest drop since August 1998. The annual inflation rate fell to 3.00 percent, at the bottom end of the central bank's target band of 4.5 percent pl