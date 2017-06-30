BRIEF-Rio Novo Gold says first instance decision has been made
* Rio Novo Gold Inc - been advised that a first instance decision has been made by administrative tribunal in Caldas State, Colombia
June 30 DHT Holdings Inc
* Files for mixed shelf of upto $850 million - SEC Filing
* DHT Holdings Inc - 47.7 million common shares offered by the selling shareholders
* Says will not receive any of the proceeds from any such sales of shares of common stock by the selling shareholders
* DHT Holdings says plan to use net proceeds from sale of securities to fund expansion of fleet, pending vessel acquisitions and shipbuilding contracts
* Terraform Power announces extensions to regain nasdaq compliance
June 30 The Minneapolis City Council approved a measure on Friday requiring large companies to pay workers least at $15 an hour by 2022, following moves by other liberal-leaning U.S. cities to raise the minimum wage.