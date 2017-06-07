June 7 DHT Holdings Inc
* DHT Holdings, Inc.: Court denies Frontline's request for a
preliminary injunction
* High court of Marshall Islands has denied Frontline Ltd's
request for a preliminary injunction
* Court cited "Frontline's failure to demonstrate a
probability of success on merits of its claims"
* Injuction is relating to transactions contemplated by
previously announced vessel acquisition agreement between co and
BW Group Limited
* High court of Marshall Islands, Supreme Court of State of
NY rejected Frontline's attempt to interfere with co's deal of
BW's fleet
* Court noted that Frontline "has no likelihood of success"
on any challenge to rights plan implemented by DHT board
