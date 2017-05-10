UPDATE 2-Oil and gas producer EQT to buy Rice Energy in $6.7 bln deal
June 19 U.S. oil and gas company EQT Corp said on Monday it would buy Rice Energy for $6.7 billion in its biggest deal ever, as it looks to expand its natural gas business.
May 10 DHX Media Ltd
* DHX Media to acquire Peanuts & Strawberry Shortcake
* DHX Media Ltd - total purchase price for this acquisition is $345 million
* DHX Media Ltd - accretive transaction expands DHX Media's portfolio of children's ip.
* DHX Media Ltd - boards of directors of DHX Media and Iconix have approved transaction
* DHX Media-purchase price for deal to be paid through cash on hand, new debt financing facility and private placement offering of subscription receipts
* DHX Media - as part of refinancing related to deal, co to redeem 5.875 pct senior unsecured notes due Dec 2, 2021 on terms as set out in indenture governing notes
* DHX Media - entered agreement with underwriters to buy 100,000 subscription receipts of company at a price of c$1,000 per subscription receipt
* DHX Media Ltd - fiscal 2018 calculated using pro forma june 30, 2017, adjusted ebitda expected to be us$105 million
* DHX Media Ltd - proceeds of subscription receipts will be held in escrow and released to company upon completion of acquisition
* DHX Media Ltd - if acquisition is not concluded within 120 days of issuance of subscription receipts, then subscription receipts will be cancelled
* DHX Media Ltd - expects first year synergies of us$10 to $20 million from deal
* DHX Media Ltd says deal is "significantly" accretive to cash eps & free cash flow per share with substantial potential synergy upside Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround
DUBAI, June 19 Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) plans to raise up to $2 billion in July to finance part of its acquisition of Dublin-based aircraft lessor AWAS, according to sources familiar with the matter.