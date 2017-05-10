UPDATE 4-EQT to create biggest U.S. natgas producer with $6.7 bln Rice deal
* Deal expected to close in Q4 2017 (New throughout, adds new EQT filing, details and background)
May 10 Dhx Media Ltd:
* Signed a definitive agreement to acquire the entertainment division of Iconix Brand Group Inc
* The total purchase price for acquisition is us$345 million
* Transaction would be 6-10% accretive to earnings per share and 25 pct -30 pct accretive to free cash flow per share, on a pro forma basis
* Purchase price for deal to be paid through cash on hand, new debt financing facility, private placement offering of subscription receipts
As part of refinancing related to the deal, DHX Media will redeem its 5.875 pct senior unsecured notes due Dec. 2, 2021
TORONTO/NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. activist investor Jonathan Litt on Monday called for Canada's Hudson's Bay Co to consider going private and to monetize its vast real estate holdings, sending shares in the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue up 15 percent.
MONTREAL, June 19 Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec's chief executive said on Monday the Canadian fund's $2 billion investment with GE Capital Aviation in a new aircraft leasing entity could increase over time.