BRIEF-Lupin launches generic Topicort LP Emollient and Topicort cream in U.S.
* Says Lupin launches generic Topicort LP Emollient cream and Topicort cream in the U.S.
June 15DI Corp :
* Says it signed 7.76 billion won contract with Samsung (China) Semiconductor Co Ltd, to provide burn in tester
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/6hZZKM
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says Lupin launches generic Topicort LP Emollient cream and Topicort cream in the U.S.
* Says co has suspended operation of its dividend reinvestment plan until further notice
* HUMANA CONTINUES TO RUN KAVLAGÅRDEN AFTER WINNING QUALITY PROCUREMENT