* FY adjusted Ebitda 625.1 million euros ($659.2 million)versus 602.6 million euros in Reuters poll

* Net debt 878 million euros at end-Dec. versus 1.32 billion euros at end-Dec 2015

* To propose gross dividend of 0.21 euros per share against 2016 earnings

* Sees adjusted ebitda growth and a stable margin in 2017

* Reiterates its objectives for the period 2016-18

* Company expects to deliver mid-single-digit growth in gross sales under banner (in local currency) in 2017. Source text for Eikon:

