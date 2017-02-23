UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 23 Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA:
* FY adjusted Ebitda 625.1 million euros ($659.2 million)versus 602.6 million euros in Reuters poll
* Net debt 878 million euros at end-Dec. versus 1.32 billion euros at end-Dec 2015
* To propose gross dividend of 0.21 euros per share against 2016 earnings
* Sees adjusted ebitda growth and a stable margin in 2017
* Reiterates its objectives for the period 2016-18
* Company expects to deliver mid-single-digit growth in gross sales under banner (in local currency) in 2017. Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9482 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources