June 21 DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION SA:

* REITERATES ITS 2017 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AS WELL AS THE 2016-2018 TARGETS ‍​

* SEES THE OBJECTIVE TO HAVE MORE THAN 1,500 STORES IN BRAZIL AND 1,100 IN ARGENTINA BY 2020

* CAPEX EXPECTED TO GO DOWN TO THE RANGE OF 3.5 PERCENT - 4.0 PERCENT OVER NET SALES ‍​

* SEES ROOM FOR FURTHER EXPANSION IN IBERIA SUPPORTED BY RECOVERING LFLS AND ATOMISED MARKET STRUCTURE‍​

* SEES ECOMMERCE SALES TO GROW TO MORE THAN 120 MILLION EUROS BY 2020