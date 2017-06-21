UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 21 DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION SA:
* REITERATES ITS 2017 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AS WELL AS THE 2016-2018 TARGETS
* SEES THE OBJECTIVE TO HAVE MORE THAN 1,500 STORES IN BRAZIL AND 1,100 IN ARGENTINA BY 2020
* CAPEX EXPECTED TO GO DOWN TO THE RANGE OF 3.5 PERCENT - 4.0 PERCENT OVER NET SALES
* SEES ROOM FOR FURTHER EXPANSION IN IBERIA SUPPORTED BY RECOVERING LFLS AND ATOMISED MARKET STRUCTURE
* SEES ECOMMERCE SALES TO GROW TO MORE THAN 120 MILLION EUROS BY 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources