May 10 Diageo Plc:

* Diageo - HM Revenue & Customs intends to issue preliminary notices of assessment under new diverted profits tax regime, which came into effect in April 2015

* Diageo - Notices will require Diageo to pay additional tax and interest of approximately £107 million in aggregate for fy ended 30 june 2015 and 30 june 2016

* Diageo does not believe that it falls within scope of new diverted profits tax regime

* Will challenge assessments when they are received

* Based on its current assessment, Diageo considers no provision is required in relation to diverted profits tax

* Issue does not change Diageo's expectation that tax rate before exceptional items for year ending 30 june 2017 will be approximately 21%.