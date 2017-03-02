BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
March 2 Diagnostic Medical Systems SA (DMS Group):
* DMS Group and Fujifilm Europe conclude two commercial and industrial agreements in medical imaging and bone densitometry
* Agreements for EMEA (Europe Middle East & Africa) and Australia
* Marketing by Fujifilm Europe of bone densitometry solutions developed by DMS Imaging
* Integration of biomod 3s technology into Fujifilm's new d-EVOTM GL solution Source text: bit.ly/2mhg1on Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: