Feb 22 Dialog Semiconductor Plc -

* Announces commencement of the process for the third tranche of shares to be bought back pursuant to its share buyback programme

* Maximum maturity date for third tranche of buyback programme to be 10 July 2017; minimum maturity date to be 9 June 2017

* Board commenced process to buy back a third tranche of shares pursuant to buyback programme announced on 3 May 2016.