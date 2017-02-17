Feb 17 Dialog Semiconductor PLC
* Announcement relating to final settlement of second
tranche of shares bought back pursuant to Dialog Semiconductor
PLC's share buyback programme
* Under second tranche of share buyback programme, a
cumulative total of 1,451,048 ordinary shares have been bought
back, corresponding to 1.9 percent of company's ordinary share
capital
* At an average price of EUR38.7651 per share (being average
of daily volume weighted average price during period of second
tranche, less a percentage discount), at a total cost of
EUR56,250,060
* Number of shares purchased under the first and second
tranches is 2,783,206, at an average price of EUR33.6842 and at
an aggregate total cost of EUR93,750,060
